Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 56,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.39 and a beta of 1.60. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

