Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Cowen

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 1.60. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

