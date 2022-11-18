Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp lowered Exagen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Exagen Trading Up 2.0 %
XGN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
