Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp lowered Exagen from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Trading Up 2.0 %

XGN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

About Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.