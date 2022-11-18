Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Shares Up 0.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.89. 886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELAP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 87,804 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.