Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 18,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $457,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 604,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,356,430.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Exelixis Trading Up 0.4 %
EXEL opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
