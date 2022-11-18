Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of EXROF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 189,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,819. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

