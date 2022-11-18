Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$580.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.47 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

