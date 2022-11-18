EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

