Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $290.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,449. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.