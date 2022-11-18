Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,775. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

