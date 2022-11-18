Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 416,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616,408. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

