Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $456.69 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $456.69 million and $39.42 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569728 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.67 or 0.29676224 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.