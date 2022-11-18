Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 133,174 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.80.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

