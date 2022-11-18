Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,359. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

