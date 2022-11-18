Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,769. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

