Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Trading Up 0.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 17,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 23,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBO Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

