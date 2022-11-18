Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Trading Up 0.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 17,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 23,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
