Financial Contrast: AdTheorent (ADTH) & Its Competitors

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AdTheorent to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -154.90% -33.64% -6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AdTheorent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 0 6 0 2.71 AdTheorent Competitors 737 3842 9104 259 2.64

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 242.34%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.20%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its rivals.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.94 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -38.11

AdTheorent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AdTheorent beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

