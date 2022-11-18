FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $172,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

