First American Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
First American Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FAF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 439,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
