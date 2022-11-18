First American Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 439,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

