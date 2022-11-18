First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 3,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,558. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First BanCorp. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 964,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.