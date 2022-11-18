First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.