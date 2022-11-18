First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.99

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 19689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

