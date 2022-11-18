First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.41. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

