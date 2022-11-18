First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $276,962.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest Stock Performance
FFNW stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.41. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.
First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
