First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.3 %

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 273,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

