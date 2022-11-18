First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$45.89.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

About First National Financial

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares in the company, valued at C$297,653,007.23. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,028 shares of company stock worth $350,173 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.