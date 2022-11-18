First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,088 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FRC opened at $122.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

