First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.