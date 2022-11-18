First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

