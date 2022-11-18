First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.54 and last traded at $95.60. Approximately 36,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 49,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.