First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 17,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 97,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.