First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 17,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 97,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.