First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 257,212 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

