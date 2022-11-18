First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Featured Stories

