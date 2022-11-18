First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 8,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
