First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $186,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.