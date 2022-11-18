First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating) fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.62. 17,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

