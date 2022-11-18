Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.