Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of FSPKF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

