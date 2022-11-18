Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Five Below Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.09. 897,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,735. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

