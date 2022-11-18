FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 424,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

