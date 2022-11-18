Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

