Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £148 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £110 ($129.26) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a £138 ($162.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £151.47 ($177.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £144.65 ($169.97).

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 315 ($3.70) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting £115.15 ($135.31). 434,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,770. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 112.85 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of £121.30 ($142.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,582.16.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

