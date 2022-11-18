Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £148 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($151.59) to £150 ($176.26) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($185.66) to £166 ($195.06) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14,740.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.