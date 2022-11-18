FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $149.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

