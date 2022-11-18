Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 5,187,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 592,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

