Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Foot Locker Trading Up 5.0 %

FL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

