Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $35.51. 363,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,667. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

