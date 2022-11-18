Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 157,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,667. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

