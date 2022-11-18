FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,284 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. 41,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

