FORA Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

TMO traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $531.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.96 and a 200-day moving average of $542.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.