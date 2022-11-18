FORA Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 285.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

